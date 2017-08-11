We told you about this few weeks ago and now Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially launched the 2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF with Anti-lock Brake System (ABS). The Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS is being offered in two variants - Carbureted, that is priced at ₹ 95,499 and Fuel Injected (FI) that is available at ₹ 99,312 (all-prices, ex-showroom Delhi). This is the second major upgrade that Suzuki has made on the Gixxer this year, following the introducing of the BS-IV version that was introduced from April 2017 onward. The Gixxer SF ABS will be available across the bike maker's dealerships pan India.

That said, the Suzuki Gixxer SF gets a single channel ABS unit, much like the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 that only controls the front wheel. Nevertheless, the front brake is also what you should be using more often when riding. So what does the ABS unit do exactly?

(The Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS gets no changes to the engine)

ABS is a supplemental system that automatically controls the braking force more efficiently and avoids wheel lock-up in case of slippery road conditions, over inconsistent road surfaces and during emergency or panic braking. That way, the rider is less likely to lock up the wheel and crash.

With the inclusion of ABS, the Suzuki Gixxer SF becomes one of the most affordable bikes in the country to get the safety system. In fact, Suzuki has the first move in offering the safety feature which will be standard on all 125 cc and above bike starting April 2018, as per the government mandate.



With respect to the powertrain, the Suzuki Gixxer SF continues with the 154.9 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 14.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed transmission. In addition, the Gixxer SF fuel-injected version comes with six sensors that optimise the fuel supply to the engine for better power delivery and improved fuel efficiency. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance comes courtesy of disc brakes at the front and rear.

(The cosmetic changes are minimal on the Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS)



The carburetted Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS has a kerb weight of 140 kg, which increases to 141 kg on the FI version. The bike is available in two colour options - Metallic Trition Blue (YSF) and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Black.

Commenting on the launch, Suzuki India - EVP, Sales and Marketing, Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "We are pleased to announce the ABS fitted variant of Gixxer SF. The safety and well-being of our customers is of paramount importance for us at Suzuki. The new variants not only enhance the rider's safety, but also make every ride more exciting. We are confident that the new Gixxer SF variant will strengthen our foothold amongst the conscientious young riders who want to make a style statement, but also don't want to compromise on their safety."

