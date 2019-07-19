New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Will Be Launched In India Next Month

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it will be launching the Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition in India next month. The company recently launched the 155 cc Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition in India at a price of Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Expect the prices of the Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition to be at a slight premium

Highlights

  • The standard Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs. 1.71 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • Expect the prices of Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition to have slight premium
  • It gets a 249 cc single-cylinder engine, making 26 bhp & 22.6 Nm

Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed that it will be launching the MotoGP Edition of the Gixxer SF 250 in India next month. The company recently launched the 155 cc Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition in India at a price of ₹ 110,605 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Like the 155 cc MotoGP edition, we expect the Gixxer SF 250 to get a blue colour scheme with 'Suzuki Ecstar' decals, inspired by the Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP team. The alloy wheels could get the neon-green pinstripe detail as well. Currently, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we expect the prices to be raised by a few thousand rupees.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition Launched In India

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.86 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

0psage2

(The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 could be the ideal companion, both for the everyday commute, and for the occasional long ride)

The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 gets all-new styling, with sharp bodywork and is powered by an all-new 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine which puts out 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and has Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) which is said to help cool the engine even after prolonged use at high revs. Suzuki claims an actual fuel efficiency figure of 38.5 kmpl. The newly designed LED headlamp, clip-on handlebars, split seat and LED tail-lamp give the motorcycle a premium look.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review

0 Comments

The chassis has been updated from the Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 and suspension is handled by telescopic front forks and a swingarm-type, monoshock rear suspension. Braking is handled by a 300 mm single disc along with a rear disc and standard dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The 17-inch alloy wheels have a brushed finished look and are shod with a 110 mm diameter on the front wheel and 150 mm section tyre at the rear.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki
Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Alternatives

CFMoto 300NK
CFMoto 300NK
₹ 2.48 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.11 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 220
Bajaj Pulsar 220
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 99,007 - 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 96,907 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,220 - 1.22 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
CFMoto Begins India Operations With 4 New Motorcycles: Prices Start At Rs. 2.29 Lakh
CFMoto Begins India Operations With 4 New Motorcycles: Prices Start At Rs. 2.29 Lakh
Ford Recalls 22,690 Endeavour SUVs In India For Faulty Airbag Inflators
Ford Recalls 22,690 Endeavour SUVs In India For Faulty Airbag Inflators
2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift Review
2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities