Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Will Be Launched In India Next Month

Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed that it will be launching the MotoGP Edition of the Gixxer SF 250 in India next month. The company recently launched the 155 cc Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition in India at a price of ₹ 110,605 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Like the 155 cc MotoGP edition, we expect the Gixxer SF 250 to get a blue colour scheme with 'Suzuki Ecstar' decals, inspired by the Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP team. The alloy wheels could get the neon-green pinstripe detail as well. Currently, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we expect the prices to be raised by a few thousand rupees.

(The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 could be the ideal companion, both for the everyday commute, and for the occasional long ride)

The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 gets all-new styling, with sharp bodywork and is powered by an all-new 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine which puts out 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and has Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) which is said to help cool the engine even after prolonged use at high revs. Suzuki claims an actual fuel efficiency figure of 38.5 kmpl. The newly designed LED headlamp, clip-on handlebars, split seat and LED tail-lamp give the motorcycle a premium look.

The chassis has been updated from the Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 and suspension is handled by telescopic front forks and a swingarm-type, monoshock rear suspension. Braking is handled by a 300 mm single disc along with a rear disc and standard dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The 17-inch alloy wheels have a brushed finished look and are shod with a 110 mm diameter on the front wheel and 150 mm section tyre at the rear.

