Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.71 Lakh

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with the new racing blue paint scheme with Team Suzuki Ecstar decals and pinstripes on the wheel, inspired from the race-spec 2019 Suzuki GSX-RR.

Published:
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition gets no performance changes over the standard model

Bringing race colours to its newest offering, Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition. The new version of the quarter-litre offering is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which remains the same as the standard colour options. The bike comes with the new racing blue paint scheme with Team Suzuki Ecstar decals and pinstripes on the wheel, all of which are inspired from the race-spec 2019 Suzuki GSX-RR that competes in the premier class championship.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.86 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "Following the success of Gixxer SF 250, we are thrilled to launch the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 that asserts Suzuki's racing DNA. The Suzuki Racing Blue colour has always been the identity of Suzuki's spirit and passion for racing. The contemporary styling coupled with sporty design and high performance engine powered with innovative SOCS technology, further enhances the racing character of the motorcycle. We are sure that the motorcycle will be received with the same enthusiasm as the other variants of GIXXER brand."

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comes with the Suzuki Oil Cooling System for more effective engine cooling

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with fuel-injection that is tuned for 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The bike comes with the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology that the company says was efficient enough to eliminate liquid-cooling and save costs on the motorcycle while improving fuel efficiency and performance. The tech has been specifically developed for the Gixxer SF 250 for the Indian market.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes at either end. The Gixxer SF 250 gets dual-channel ABS as standard. Other features on the bike include a fully-digital instrument console, LED headlamp with DRLs, LED taillight, dual muffler, and brushed finished alloy wheels.

