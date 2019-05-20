Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 ABS is all set to be launched in India today and will see the Gixxer brand grow in the quarter-litre segment. The Gixxer series has been extremely successful for the brand in India and it only makes sense to expand the motorcycle series with a larger capacity model, providing a model to upgrade for the current Gixxer owners. The Gixxer SF 250 also enters a highly contested space that includes several competent offerings including the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Honda CBR 250R, Yamaha Fazer 25 and the likes. Unlike Suzuki's previous offering thouh - the Inazuma 250 - the new Gixxer is a single-cylinder motorcycle and will get a competitive price tag.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a kerb weight of 161 kg. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.

With respect to features, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 appears as a well packaged offering. The bike gets a full-LED headlamp, clip-on handlebars, digital instrument console, split seats, double barrel exhaust and and 17-inch double spoke alloy wheels. Pricing will be crucial for the Gixxer 250's success and is expected around Rs. 1.70 lakh ! ex-showroom). Complete details on the motorcycle will be revealed at the launch event soon.

Catch all the Live Updates from the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launch here: