Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images

Catch all the Live Updates from the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launch here:

CarAndBike Team By CarAndBike Team
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images View Photos

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 ABS is all set to be launched in India today and will see the Gixxer brand grow in the quarter-litre segment. The Gixxer series has been extremely successful for the brand in India and it only makes sense to expand the motorcycle series with a larger capacity model, providing a model to upgrade for the current Gixxer owners. The Gixxer SF 250 also enters a highly contested space that includes several competent offerings including the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Honda CBR 250R, Yamaha Fazer 25 and the likes. Unlike Suzuki's previous offering thouh - the Inazuma 250 - the new Gixxer is a single-cylinder motorcycle and will get a competitive price tag.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price Expectation

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a kerb weight of 161 kg. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.

With respect to features, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 appears as a well packaged offering. The bike gets a full-LED headlamp, clip-on handlebars, digital instrument console, split seats, double barrel exhaust and and 17-inch double spoke alloy wheels. Pricing will be crucial for the Gixxer 250's success and is expected around Rs. 1.70 lakh ! ex-showroom). Complete details on the motorcycle will be revealed at the launch event soon.

Catch all the Live Updates from the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launch here:

May 20, 2019
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launch
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 takes design inspiration from the older GSX models

The three-part LED headlamp is a nice reminder of the old models while the overall design remains sharp.
May 20, 2019
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launch
This isn't the first time Suzuki Motorcycle India has entered the 250 cc segment.

The manufacturer previously introduced the Suzuki Inazuma 250 in India back in 2014 and the twin-cylinder offering was priced at a hefty Rs. 3.1 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time of launch.

Despite being a very capable naked tourer, the Inazuma could not replicate its international success in India.

May 20, 2019
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launch
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog for the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

The all-new offering has been a much awaited one and certainly has enthusiasts excited as a fun quarter-litre motorcycle that is competitively priced as well.

Details on the new Gixxer SF 250 have been leaked time and again over the past weeks and it is also likely that Suzuki Motorcycle India will introduce the 2019 Gixxer SF 155 as well today with comprehensive upgrades.

Complete details on the motorcycle will be available in sometime.

So stay tuned for all the action!