Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images & Specifications Leaked

Suzuki Motorcycle India will be bringing the highly awaited Gixxer 250 on May 20, 2019. The two-wheeler manufacturer has kept details on the upcoming quarter-litre offering under wraps and little has been known known on the motorcycle barring the teaser images. Now, ahead of the launch, details about the Suzuki Gixxer 250 have been leaked online including the design and technical specifications. The new motorcycle is indeed a full-faired motorcycle and is will be badged as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 upon launch. The motorcycle will take on the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Yamaha Fazer 25, and the Honda CBR 250R.

The leaked brochure reveals the design language on the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that takes inspiration from the larger GSX-R models. The fairing gets sharp and clean lines, contoured fuel tank, and split-seats. The engine cover gets a nice gold finish for contrast, while the riding position seems aggressive thanks to the clip-on handlebars. The fuel tank capacity stands at 12 litres, while the rear view mirrors are fairing mounted. Much like the Gixxer SF 155, the new 250 cc offering also gets a double barrel exhaust, while you can also see 17-inch 5-poke alloy wheels, and a rear tyre hugger as part of the package. The leaked details also reveal the bike will ride on 110/70 section tyre at the front while the rear unit is 150/60 section tyre, both of which are tubeless.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will get a fuel-injected 249 cc motor with 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm of peak torque

With respect to the powertrain, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will draw power from a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC motor tuned for 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque available at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and the kerb weight stands at 161 kg. Suspension duties are performed by oil damped telescopic forks up front and a swingarm-type monoshock unit at the rear. Discs at either end take care of braking duties on the motorcycle. The Gixxer SF 250 is likely to get dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will enter an interesting space that that has a host of Japanese offerings. It needs to be seen though if it will be able to replicate the success of the Gixxer 155 series that turned out to be a game changer for the manufacturer in India. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the new Gixxer SF 250 will emerge in the days to come. Keep watching this space for all the updates.

Leaked Image Source: Motoroids.com

