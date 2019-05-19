Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is one of the more awaited launches for the year. While we did bring you the technical specifications on the motorcycle early this month, leaked images have now surfaced online revealing the new Gixxer SF 250 in all its glory. The new Gixxer SF 250 will be launched tomorrow, on May 20, 2019, and is set to take on a number of offerings including the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR 250R and the likes. The Gixxer 250 is the manufacturer's second attempt in the quarter-litre segment, only this time the model is expected to boast of a better power-to-price ratio.

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250's leaked images reveal the new design language. The full-faired offering takes inspiration from the older GSX models for the headlamp cluster that gets three-piece set and is a full-LED unit. The fairing is sharply designed and looks lean, while the bike rides gets clip-on handlebars, digital instrument console, split seats and the twin barrel exhaust. The new design language also makes it to the Gixxer SF 155 that is likely to be launched tomorrow as well. The bike will be riding on double five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tubeless tyres.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets an oil-cooled 250 cc motor tuned for 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm of peak torque

Power on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will come from a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC engine that churns out 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque available at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It needs to be be noted that most offerings in this segment do not make that kind of power, barring the CBR 250R that gets a liquid-cooled motor. It will be interesting then as how is the real world performance from this unit. The bike is underpinned by a revised frame as that on Gixxer 155, while the kerb weight stands at 161 kg. Suspension duties are taken care by telescopic forks and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Prices are yet to be revealed on the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and we will get to know about them tomorrow. The Gixxer certainly looks loaded to the gills and it will boil down to the pricing to seal its fate. Expect prices to start around ₹ 1.70-1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new Gixxer. We will be bringing complete details from the Gixxer launch tomorrow, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the information.

Leaked Image Source: Thrustzone.com

