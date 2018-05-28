Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2018 Gixxer equipped with the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) feature. The bike gets the same single-channel ABS unit that is offered with its full-faired sibling Gixxer SF, while the rest of the cosmetic and mechanical features remain unchanged. Priced at ₹ 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Suzuki Gixxer ABS, which makes the bike ₹ 6,321 more expensive that Gixxer rear disc brake variant and ₹ 10,235 more expensive than the basic single disc brake trim.

Suzuki Gixxer 82,445 * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Commenting on the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "Ever since its launch, the Gixxer has emerged as a benchmark for the segment, managing to 'Stay Ahead of the Pack' in terms of technology and performance. The ABS option allows us to improve on an already exciting riding experience for our Gixxer customers. The Gixxer series is an important cog of our India product-strategy. With enhancements like ABS, we will continue to improve on the value-proposition we offer to our customers."

Suzuki Gixxer ABS gets the same 155 cc engine that makes 14.5 bhp and 14 Nm torque

As mentioned earlier, the Suzuki Gixxer ABS continues to be powered by the same 154.9 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, engine that is capable of churning out 14.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm, while developing a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by 266mm disc brake up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, assisted by a single-channel ABS unit. The suspension setup includes front telescopic forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

On the features front, the Gixxer continue to offer Auto Headlamp On (AHO) headlight, LED tail lamp, fully digital speedometer, chrome-tipped twin exhaust, a 3-spoke light wheel, and two-piece rear fender. The new Suzuki Gixxer ABS will be available in three colours namely Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black, Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black.

