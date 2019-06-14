New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Pictures Leaked

After the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, it was only a matter of time before Suzuki India launched the Gixxer 250. And the first pictures of the new motorcycle have already been leaked.

View Photos
There is no clear timeline on the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in India

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Gixxer 250 should be launched in India in a few months
  • It will share its engine and cycle parts with the Gixxer SF 250
  • Expect it to be priced at about Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched the Gixxer SF 250 in India and we know that the company is also working on a naked 250 cc bike for some time now. For the first time, photographs of the Gixxer 250 have been leaked online. From the look of it, we expect the Gixxer 250 to share the engine, frame and cycle parts with the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. The overall design could be similar to the updated Gixxer 150. The images show that parts such as fuel tank, forks and the engine will be the same as the ones on Gixxer SF 250. Other parts such as the twin-exhaust and the instrument cluster will also be carried over from the Gixxer SF 250. Although there will be a few new elements such as a new colour scheme, new panels and a new headlamp.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched In India

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Burgman Street 125

Access 125

Gixxer SF

Gixxer

Intruder

Hayabusa

Gixxer SF 250

GSX-S750

Access 125 SE

GSX R1000

DR-Z50

Hayate EP

V-Strom 650XT

GSX S1000F

V-Strom 1000

GSX-R1000R

RM-Z250

GSX S1000

RM-Z450

1si9mon

(The Suzuki Gixxer 250 may get some new panels over the Gixxer SF 250)

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 will most probably be powered by the same 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine as on the Gixxer SF 250. It pumps out 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and has Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) which is said to help cool the engine even after prolonged use at high revs. Suzuki claims an actual fuel efficiency figure of 38.5 kmpl. Expect the efficiency to go up as weight of the Gixxer 250 will definitely be less than that of the Gixxer SF 250.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: All You Need To Know

The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we expect the naked version to be priced at around ₹ 1.55 lakh or so. It will go up against the likes of KTM Duke 200 and the Yamaha FZ25.

0 Comments

Source: Motoroids India

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Burgman Street 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki
Burgman Street 125

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 72,603 *
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 58,908 - 66,550 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 1.22 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 82,445 - 93,272 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.13 - 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.17 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 66,759 - 67,689 *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.71 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.91 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.52 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.81 Lakh *
View More
x
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Wagon R And Swift Petrol Launched
BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Wagon R And Swift Petrol Launched
Honda Activa 125 BS-VI: What's New?
Honda Activa 125 BS-VI: What's New?
MG Hector First Drive Review
MG Hector First Drive Review
Yamaha Electric Scooter With Removable Batteries Unveiled
Yamaha Electric Scooter With Removable Batteries Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities