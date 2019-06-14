Suzuki Gixxer 250 Pictures Leaked

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched the Gixxer SF 250 in India and we know that the company is also working on a naked 250 cc bike for some time now. For the first time, photographs of the Gixxer 250 have been leaked online. From the look of it, we expect the Gixxer 250 to share the engine, frame and cycle parts with the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. The overall design could be similar to the updated Gixxer 150. The images show that parts such as fuel tank, forks and the engine will be the same as the ones on Gixxer SF 250. Other parts such as the twin-exhaust and the instrument cluster will also be carried over from the Gixxer SF 250. Although there will be a few new elements such as a new colour scheme, new panels and a new headlamp.

(The Suzuki Gixxer 250 may get some new panels over the Gixxer SF 250)

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 will most probably be powered by the same 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine as on the Gixxer SF 250. It pumps out 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and has Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) which is said to help cool the engine even after prolonged use at high revs. Suzuki claims an actual fuel efficiency figure of 38.5 kmpl. Expect the efficiency to go up as weight of the Gixxer 250 will definitely be less than that of the Gixxer SF 250.

The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we expect the naked version to be priced at around ₹ 1.55 lakh or so. It will go up against the likes of KTM Duke 200 and the Yamaha FZ25.

Source: Motoroids India

