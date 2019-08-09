Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the new Gixxer 250 in the country priced at ₹ lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 is the recently launched Gixxer SF 250's naked sibling and was confirmed to go on sale in India earlier this year. The naked quarter-litre is about ₹ 11,000 cheaper than the full-faired version and boasts of a muscular styling that we first saw on the updated Suzuki Gixxer 155 that went on sale recently. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 enters a highly competitive space and will take on the likes of the Yamaha FZ25, KTM 250 Duke and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 looks macho with the sculpted fuel tank with the extended shrouds at either end. The LED headlamp adds a fresh look to the design, while the split seats, and LED taillight add a touch of sportiness to the motorcycle. The bike also comes with the Gixxer's distinctive dual muffler exhaust as well as brushed finish alloy wheels and a new all-digital instrument console carried over from the Gixxer SF 250.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is about 11,000 cheaper than the Gixxer SF 250 and 5 kg lighter too

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 shares its underpinnings with the SF 250, and naturally so, power comes from the 249 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC engine with fuel injection that develops 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine comes equipped with the manufacturer's Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) tech that was developed specifically for the Indian market, which the company says works efficiently to reduce engine temperatures, negating the need of liquid-cooling.

The bike uses telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Gixxer 250 gets a ground clearance of 165 mm while the seat height is 800 mm, both of which are same as the Gixxer SF 250. The kerb weight stands at 156 kg, which makes it five kilos lighter than its full-faired sibling.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour schemes - Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black; and a Metallic Matte Black. Suzuki is also offering a range of accessories on the Gixxer 250 including a skid plate, DC charging socket, knuckle cover, saddle bags, tank pad, knee grip, and a bumper bracket.

