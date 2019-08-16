Suzuki Gixxer 250: All You Need To Know

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited launched the Gixxer 250 in India a few weeks ago. The company had launched the Gixxer SF 250 a few months ago and the Gixxer is the naked streetfighter variant of the SF 250. The Gixxer 250 siblings mark the return of Suzuki in the quarter-litre segment after the capable but very expensive Inazuma was discontinued about five years ago. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 enters a competitive space and will take on the likes of the Yamaha FZ25, KTM 250 Duke and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

Engine Specifications

(The Gixxer 250 uses the same engine and frame as the Gixxer SF 250)

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 shares its underpinnings with the SF 250 and therefore, power comes from the same 249 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that makes 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is oil-cooled and Suzuki says that it has certain advantages. There is no need of a cooling device like a water pump or cooling fins, which means no additional weight and lesser maintenance.

Design

(The Gixxer 250 has a similar design to that of the Gixxer 155)

The design is quite similar to that of the Gixxer 155. The headlamp is the same as on the 155 and is a full LED unit, which looks good. Adding muscle to the motorcycle are the chiselled fuel tank and the tank extensions along with the split seat. Other styling features include the alloy wheels with brushed finish and the chrome tipped dual exhaust. Overall, it is a good looking motorcycle but we would have liked it better, if Suzuki had differentiated the Gixxer 250 and the 155 more clearly or maybe if both motorcycles had a slightly different persona.

Features & ergonomics

(The Gixxer 250 uses the same stylish instrument console as the SF 250)

Suzuki has given the Gixxer SF 250 a decent list of feature as well. Plus, there is a fully digital instrument console which is backlit and offers good readability on the move as well and a dual-channel ABS is a standard fitment on the motorcycle. The seating position is very comfortable and is upright as well. It will definitely not tire you out on long intra-city rides. The clip-on handlebars offer good leverage too.

