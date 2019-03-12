Suzuki Ertiga GT Teased For Indonesia Ahead Of Launch This Month

Suzuki Indonesia will be rolling out the Ertiga GT in the country on March 22, 2019, a sportier version of the MPV. The model will be sporting a host of changes over the standard version for a more dynamic and sportier appearance. While the teaser reveals little about the Suzuki Ertiga GT, leaked images for the new version have made their way online and showcase the cosmetic upgrades that the car will get. The new Suzuki Ertiga GT will be specific to the Indonesian market for now, with no plans announced for the Indian version.

The Suzuki Ertiga GT will get a bodykit with an all-black theme complete with black alloys Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Leaked images reveal the Suzuki Ertiga GT a tonne of upgrades including an all-black theme for the MPV. The chrome induced grille has been replaced with an all-black version, while the bumper design is new and gets a lip spoiler and extensions. The MPV also gets side skirts, a faux diffuser added to the rear bumper and as roof-mounted rear spoiler has been added as well. The alloy wheels get an all-black treatment to keep up with the overall theme. Differentiating the model further are the 'GT' and 'Suzuki Sport' badges on the tailgate.

The cabin has not been revealed yet on the Suzuki Ertiga GT but expect to see the interior getting an all-black treatment from the dashboard to the seats, while the feature list will include the multi-function steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and more. The Ertiga GT will remain largely the same as the standard model on the feature front and will get dual airbags, seatbelt reminder, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist and more as part of the standard kit.

The Suzuki Ertiga GT will be offered with the 1.5-litr K-Series petrol engine in Indonesia

For the Indonesian version, the Suzuki Ertiga GT will be offered with the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine, which is also offered in India. The motor is tuned for 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque on the standard version, but it's not clear if there will be any changes to the power output on the GT version. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Complete details and availability on the Ertiga GT will be available later this month.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is set for a big upgrade soon in India. This will include the new Suzuki-developed 1.5-litre diesel engine replacing the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS oil burner on the MPV, while a six-seater version with captain seats for all three row, could be sold exclusively through the premium NEXA outlets. The automaker is yet to confirm details on the new engine or the premium variant. If true, the Ertiga will become the only model in the company's stable to be sold via both Arena and NEXA showrooms. Maruti has discontinued to the entry-level LDi trim on the Ertiga in India and the car is currently available in the VDi and ZDi variants.

Leaked Image Source: Rushlane.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.