Suzuki Burgman Street Spied In New Matte Black Colour; Launch Soon

The matte black shade is likely to be sold at the same price as the existing colours

An updated version of the Suzuki Burgman Street was recently spied and the 125 cc scooter is all set to get a new colour option in India. The new shade in question is matte black and will join the existing colour options on the offering. The Burgman Street is currently available in gloss black, metallic white and matte grey shades. The new stealth themed black shade will bring a new and sporty look to the scooter. The spy images have emerged from what looks like a dealer stockyard, hinting at an imminent launch in the following weeks.

The new colour is likely to be the only change on the Burgman Street with no mechanical updates

The Suzuki Burgman Street was launched in June last year, after debuting at the 2018 Auto Expo and has turned out to be a brisk seller for the manufacturer. The scooter currently averages 6000 units every month with over 90,000 units sold since last its introduction. However, the volumes aren't as high as some of its segment rivals including the TVS NTorq 125 and the Honda Grazia. Its sibling - Suzuki Access 125 - continues to be the segment leader with nearly 45,000 units sold each month.

That being said, the Suzuki Burgman Street also commands a premium price over its competition and is one of the most expensive 125 cc scooters on sale priced at ₹ 69,208 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, Honda Grazia and the likes are substantially cheaper. The new colour option is expected to improve the sales volume on the scooter.

The Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter is currently offered in 3 colours

Do not expect any mechanical changes to the scooter though. The Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by 124 cc air-cooled, SOHC engine that is tuned for 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic. This engine is currently BS4 compliant, and the BS6 version is still sometime away. With respect to features, the Burgman Street gets an LED headlamp, Suzuki Easy Start system, DC mobile charging socket, digital instrument console and more. The scooter comes with a front disc brake and combined braking as standard.

