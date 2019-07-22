Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In Matte Black Colour

New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki has launched the Burgman Street scooter in a new matte black colour at a price of Rs. 69,208 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Suzuki Burgman Street is the only 125 cc maxi-scooter on sale in India now

Highlights

  • The Burgman Street matte black is priced at Rs. 68,209 (ex-Delhi)
  • There are no mechanical changes to the Burgman Street matte black
  • It is the only 125 cc maxi-scooter on sale in India right now

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its Burgman Street scooter in a new colour, which is matte black, at a price of ₹ 69,208 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the new colour, everything else stays the same. The scooter continues to be powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a continuous variable transmission like earlier and also features the patented 'Suzuki Eco Performance' technology. In addition to the newly launched matte black colour, the Burgman Street is also available in existing three colours which are metallic matte fibroin gray, glass sparkle black, and pearl mirage white.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Spied In New Matte Black Colour; Launch Soon

Suzuki Burgman Street 125

72,603 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Burgman Street 125

os1anpec

(Apart from the addition of the new colour, everything else on the Burgman Street stays the same)

Commenting on the colour edition, Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said, " Building on its existing popularity, we have introduced the Matte Black colour of Burgman Street that augments its style quotient and gives an unmatched road presence with a sportier and bold look. Suzuki Burgman Street has created a special place in the 125cc scooter segment in India by offering its unique value proposition and international big scooter heritage. Redefining luxury riding with comfort and style, Burgman Street continues to be the ultimate urban scooter, offering a captivating ride to the customers."

0 Comments

The Suzuki Burgman Street was launched in June last year, after debuting at the 2018 Auto Expo. The scooter currently has a sale of 6,000 units every month with over 90,000 units sold since it was launched. However, the volumes aren't as high as some of its segment rivals including the TVS NTorq 125 and the Honda Grazia. Its sibling - Suzuki Access 125 - continues to be the segment leader with nearly 45,000 units sold each month.

