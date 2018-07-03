Suzuki Burgman Street Launch Date Revealed

Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to launch the Burgman Street in India on 19 July, 2018. First showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Burgman Street will only be the second maxi-scooter to be launched in the country after the iconic Kinetic Blaze. Sure, it is built on the same underpinning as the Access 125 and even uses the same engine; the Burgman Street stays true to its heritage and gets a nice, quirky looking maxi-scooter design. Suzuki's Burgman family of scooters comprises of 125 cc, 200 cc, 250 cc, 400 cc and even a 600 cc model, but as of now, the company will only launch the 125 cc Burgman in India.

The Suzuki Burgman 125 uses the same engine as the one on the Access 125. It is a 124 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.7 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The scooter will of course have a continuous variable transmission unit. The engine is expected to have a fuel efficiency of around 38-40 kmpl. The scooter also gets a disc brake up front along with combi brakes as a part of the standard equipment. The instrument cluster too has been used from the Suzuki Gixxer.

(The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018)

The company has already started taking bookings for the Burgman for a token amount of ₹ 5,000 across dealerships in India. The scooter was spotted on Indian roads while the company was shooting a TV commercial.

Upon launch, the Burgman Street will be the flagship scooter from Suzuki in India. Over the last one year, the 125 cc scooter space has seen a lot of new entrants. The Burgman Street will be going up against the Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq 125 and the Aprilia SR 125. We expect the scooter to be priced at ₹ 70,000 or a little less than that.

