Suzuki Burgman Street 125 vs TVS NTorq 125 vs Honda Grazia: Specifications Comparison

Currently, the 125 cc scooter space is one of the most popular segments in the Indian two-wheeler market, and almost every manufacturer already has one, or, in some cases, even two models in this category. However, two of the most popular offerings in this space right now is the Honda Grazia and the TVS NTorq. Suzuki Motorcycle India today added an all-new model to its scooter line-up with the launch of the new Suzuki Bugman Street 125. So, does the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 have the muscle to take on its key rivals? We did a detailed specifications comparison to find out where these three scooters stand against each other on paper.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 72,603 * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a maxi-scooter

Design and Styling:

Visually, all three scooters are absolute head turners. Right from the design and styling to the bold colours, the scooter segment is getting more and more attractive with each new model. Now, the TVS NTorq, for instance, comes with the least busy design of all. While the styling character does remind us of the Honda Dio a bit, there is no denying that the NTorq is really good-looking, thanks to the dual tone colour, the well-executed branding bits, with the very stylish LED taillamp and split grab rails.

TVS NTorq 125 looks stylish, sharp and bold

The Honda Grazia comes with a slightly bolder design with a lot of edgy lines and bolder styling bits. Like the NTorq, the Grazia too gets the dual colour treatment and a very aggressive-looking headlamp setup and large taillamp with integrated turn signal lights and split grab rails.

The Honda Grazia come with bold styling and aggressive styling

As for the all-new Suzuki Burgman Street 125, it's the only maxi-scooter in this segment right now, and undoubtedly the only one to stand out among all three. It draws its design and styling from the larger Burgman scooter in Suzuki's international line-up, so you see the familiar bulky-looking front end and the large windscreen. The Burgman Street 125 also gets the dual tone treatment with smart looking headlamps and taillamps.

Features and Equipment:

All three scooters in the list are well-equipped and feature-packed. Both the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the Grazia come with LED headlamps with position lights, while NTorq comes with standard halogen lamps with DRLs, however, while the Burgman gets LED taillamps, the other two get standard units. Also, while the Burgman and Grazia come with a full-digital instrument cluster, the TVS NTorq feature the 'Smartxonnet' infotainment system that offers Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, caller id, last parked location assist, ride stats with Sport and Street modes, and more.

TVS NTorq gets 'Smartxonnet' infotainment system compared to the digital console on the other two

Among other features, all three scooters offer USB charging facility, alloy wheels, and front disc brake. The NTorq offers the largest under seat storage space of 22-litre, followed by the Burgman that offers 21.5-litre and then the Grazia with an 18-litre storage compartment. The Burgman Street 125 also gets a 2-litre glove box for storage besides the ignition switch. The Burgman and NTorq get adjustable pillion footpegs with a sidestep, while the Grazia only gets adjustable footpegs.

Wheels, Brakes & Suspension:

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 comes with 12-inch alloy wheels up front and 10-inch wheels at the back, both shod in tubeless tyres. The scooter gets a single disc brake up front and drum brake at the rear, while suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and hydraulic type rear shock absorbers.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets front disc brake as standard

The TVS NTorq, at the same time, comes with 12-inch alloy wheels, both at the front and the back, with tubeless tyres. The NTorq also features a single disc brake up front and drum brake at the back, while the suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and hydraulic coil spring shock absorbers at the rear.

As for the Honda Grazia, like the Burgman, this one too comes with 12-inch alloy wheels up front and 10-inch wheels at the back, both with tubeless tyres. The Grazia offers the option of either a single disc brake or a drum brake setup from the front wheel, with a rear drum brake as standard. Suspension duties are handled by similar telescopic front forks and spring loaded hydraulic type rear shock absorbers.

Honda Grazia gets disc brake as option in the top-spec model

Engine and Transmission:

The 2018 Suzuki Burgman borrows its engine from the Suzuki Access 125. The 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine makes around 8.7 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The motor is mated to a CVT unit. The Honda Grazia also gets a similar 124.9 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that develops 8.52 bhp at 6500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm, and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission. Powering the TVS NTorq, is a new CVT-REVV 124.79 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that churns out about 9.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 10.5 Nm, while being mated to a CVT gearbox.

TVS NTorq 125 is the most powerful among all three

Price and Conclusion:

At ₹ 68,000, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is almost ₹ 9,000 more expensive than the TVS NTorq and the Honda Grazia, which are priced at ₹ 59,687 and ₹ 59,622 respectively. However, most of the features mentioned above for the Grazia are of the top-end trim that is priced at ₹ 63,994.

In terms of features and equipment all three scooters at par with each other, and they even come with similar power outputs. So if you are looking for an outlandish-looking 125 cc scooter with some smart features and a reliable engine then you the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a pretty good option. However, if you want the most for your money and at the same time don't want to compromise on quality and performance the TVS NTorq is the one for you. Apart from being the least expensive (compared to the top-end Grazia), the NTorq offers the most amount of features, and it's also the most powerful scooter on paper. All that said, we will reserve our judgment for the best 125 cc scooter till we get to test all these three scooters in real-world conditions.

