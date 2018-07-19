Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Suzuki is all set to introduce the Burgman Street 125 scooter in India today. The scooter was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 and borrows from its name and design from the bigger Burgman siblings that sold internationally. This will be the second 125 cc scooter from Suzuki in India after the Access 125, but unlike the latter, the Burgman will be the first maxi-scooter in its segment. Suzuki is offering something dramatically different with its all-new offering with the scooter being fully loaded on features while sharing its powertrain with the Access.

Expectations are high from the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 that will come with features like an LED headlamp, tall windscreen, LCD instrument cluster, large alloy wheels, and more. The scooter will also include a step-up style seat, LED taillights, more storage options and a front disc brake as well with Combined Braking System (CBS).

Power on the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will come from the 124 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.7 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The scooter will of course have a continuous variable transmission unit. Fuel efficiency figures are expected to be around 35-40 kmpl, while prices are expected to start from Rs. 69,000 (ex-showroom). Suzuki will be sharing complete details on the Burgman Street from the launch event soon.

