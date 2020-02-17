Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the BS6 compliant version of the Burgman Street 125 priced at ₹ 77,900 (ex-showroom). The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS6 now comes with fuel-injection, as well as integrated engine start and kill switch, to reduce emissions on the updated model. The Burgman Street BS6 continues to use the 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that comes with Suzuki Eco Performance technology, and develops 8.5 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The power figures are only marginally lower than the BS4 model.

Commenting on the launch Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India is a pioneer in 125cc scooter segment in India and we have also successfully created a new category of advanced premium riding by introducing Burgman Street in the country. Today, we are delighted to offer this premium scooter with BS6 engine along with Fuel Injection technology to make it even more enjoyable. We are confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS6 will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers.”

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 72,603 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the 2020 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS6 gets new chrome accents on the front and rear panels, while familiar bits like the body-mounted windscreen, and upward muffler design have been carried over. The scooter is now offered in the new Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour that also made an appearance on the Access 125 BS6. Interestingly, the new shade was showcased at the recently concluded 2020 Auto Expo, while the company also showcased the Burgman Street with the MotoGP colours at the biennial event. While the latter paint scheme was a one-off, we do hope the manufacturer puts it into production.



The new BS6 compliant Suzuki Burgman Street is available in four colour schemes - Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and new Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.