Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Bookings Open

Dealerships of Suzuki Motorcycle India have started accepting bookings for the upcoming 125 cc scooter, Suzuki Burgman Street 125. When contacted, a few Suzuki dealerships have confirmed that they have started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹ 5,000 for the Burgman Street 125, the soon-to-be-launched Suzuki 125 cc scooter. The price of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter is expected to be between ₹ 68,000-70,000 once the scooter is launched, possibly sometime in July 2018. Officially, Suzuki India has not announced bookings for the upcoming 125 cc scooter.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has already been spotted on public roads, apparently while it was being shot for a television commercial. The Burgman Street 125 borrows design and styling cues from Suzuki's Burgman range of maxi-scooters which are available internationally with engine displacement ranging from 125 cc to 650 cc. With an eye on expanding its market leadership in the 125 cc scooter space, Suzuki India will launch the Burgman Street 125 with engine and cycle parts shared with the bestselling Suzuki Access 125.

The 124 cc, single-cylinder engine of the Access 125 makes 8.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is expected to be uses as it is on the Burgman Street 125, as is the suspension and braking system. What the Burgman Street 125 will offer is distinctive styling, which will completely make it stand apart in the current crop of 125 cc scooters in the market. A large-proportioned body, extra-long seat, LED lighting all around, full-digital instrument panel and best-in-class underseat storage will certainly make the Burgman Street 125 a very attractive and uniquely styled 125 cc scooter in India.

