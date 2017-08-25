Suzuki Alivio Pro (Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift) Revealed At 2017 Chengdu Motor Show

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 8.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

We recently showed you leaked images of the 2017 Suzuki Alivio or China-spec Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ahead of its official reveal. Now, Suzuki China has dropped curtains of its updated sedan and has revealed the new 'Suzuki Alivio Pro' at the ongoing 2017 Chengdu Motor Show. The new model gets subtle but extensive cosmetic upgrades to the exterior while the interior has been updated with new features. More prominently, the 'Pro' suffix has been added to the nameplate on the 2017 Suzuki Alivio, while the overall dimensions of the car remain the same.Also Read:Coming to the aesthetic updates, the changes are very much in-line with what we saw in the leaked images. The new single frame grille takes dominance on the 2017 Suzuki Alivio Pro. The bumper has been tweaked to accommodate the new grille design and the fog lamps have been revised with chrome bezels for a premium look. The headlights do not receive major changes but do come with certain tweaks. At the rear, the tail lights on the Alivio Pro have been reworked to incorporate a large stop lamp while the bumper has been redone for a cleaner look. The cut outs have been more neatly integrated for the reflectors.Inside, the changes are major on the China-spec 2017 Suzuki Alivio Pro but you do get a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Although not confirmed, the system is likely to get the SmartPlay infotainment interface supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car already comes with a host of features including start-stop button, keyless entry, cruise control, auto climate control and much more. On the safety front too, the sedan gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD and ESP as part of the equipment list. The 2017 Suzuki Alivio Pro draws power from a 1.6-litre petrol engine tuned for about 120 bhp, while paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission.It is to be noted that the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Ciaz won't be the same as China. That said, the Alivio Pro could have some influences on the Indian facelift that is currently under development. The updated Ciaz is already being tested and is likely to make to the showrooms sometime next year. With the new generation Hyundai Verna launched and looking promising, Maruit will certainly have to play its cards right to keep the sales momentum going for the Ciaz.

