Suzuki Motorcycle India's bestselling offering, the Suzuki Access 125 has been launched with a new matte colour variant priced at ₹ 59,063 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in two shades - Metallic Fibroin Grey and Metallic Matt Black, the matte options lend a distinctive sport appearance to the scooter, complementing its neo-retro styling.There are no mechanical changes to the offering. Earlier this month, Suzuki also introduced the Let's 110 scooter with matte colour options in the country.

Suzuki Access 125 Matte Black

Commenting on the new colour offerings, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, "Since its launch, the New Access 125 has been one of our most appreciated models. To celebrate monsoon and the upcoming festival season, we are introducing two new additional matte colours to widen the array of choices for our young customers. The refreshed Access 125, loaded with advance features, complies with our endeavor of crafting a stylish scooter which delivers a superior performance. We are confident that these new matte colours will find universal appeal and further strengthen our foothold in the segment."

The new colours on the Suzuki Access 125 will be an addition to the existing options including Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No.2, Candy Sonoma Red, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black.

Suzuki Access 125 Matte Gray

The matte finished Suzuki Access 125 will be available in the disc brake equipped variant, while there are no other changes to the model. The current Access 125 received a comprehensive overhaul last year with the new retro-inspired styling and updated mechanical components. In April this year, Suzuki introduced the BS-IV compliant Access 125 with the updated engine and Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function.



The scooter continues to draw power from the 124 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.5 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm, paired to an automatic transmission. The Access uses telescopic forks up front and a swingarm type suspension setup at the rear. Braking power comes from drum brakes at the front and rear, with the front disc brake available as optional.

Suzuki will continue to offer the existing colour options on the Access 125

The Access 125 has been appreciated for its wide seat, smooth power delivery and large space. The bike maker claims a fuel efficiency figure of 64 kmpl with its SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology. The company sells over 25,000 units every month and we even found it as a very likeable offering when we rode it last year.