Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667

New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At ₹ 56,667

The combined braking system or CBS feature is now standard across the Suzuki Access 125 line-up with the entry-level variant getting the safety feature.

View Photos

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the Combined Braking System (CBS) on the drum brake version of Access 125 scooter. The Suzuki Access 125 CBS on the drum brake version is priced at ₹ 56,667 (ex-showroom, Delhi), about ₹ 500 more than the non-CBS model and is now a standard feature on the scooter in compliance with the upcoming safety norms. The new regulations mandate CBS on all two-wheelers below 125 cc and ABS for everything with a larger displacement. The deadline for the norms is March 31, 2019. The Access 125 already gets CBS on the disc brake variant, which was introduced last year and has received positive feedback from the customers, according to the company.

Commenting on the development, Suzuki Motorcycle India - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Devashish Handa said, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce the CBS equipped Access125 drum brake variant. Suzuki Motorcycle is committed to improving and innovating its products for better riding experience and introduction of CBS to Access125 drum variant is a step further to fulfilling this promise. Suzuki now has standardized its complete range of scooters with this safety feature. We are confident that with the new enhancements, we will be able further add to the riding experience provided by our products."

Suzuki Access 125

58,908 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Access 125

5qra02qo

Other variants of the Suzuki Access 125 already get CBS

The Suzuki Access 125 drum brake CBS variant will enable riders to operate the front and rear brakes by only pressing left brake lever. CBS helps reduce the braking distance with a good balance between front and rear brake forces. Apart from CBS, the Access 125 gets no changes to the styling or powertrain. Power comes from the 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine tuned for 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an automatic transmission.

0 Comments

The retro styling on the Access remains unchanged, and the scooter continues to use telescopic forks up front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The Access can be had with a front disc brake as an option, with 130 mm drum brakes available at either end as standard. The Suzuki Access continues to be one of the best-selling 125 cc scooters despite competition from the Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SR 125, Vespa LX, and the TVS NTorq among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125
Honda Aviator
Honda
Aviator
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha
Cygnus Ray ZR
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki
New Access 125
Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G
Hero Destini 125
Hero
Destini 125
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha
Fascino
TVS Wego
TVS
Wego
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha
Alpha
Honda Dio
Honda
Dio
TAGS :
Suzuki Access 125 CBS Suzuki Access 125 CBS Drum brake Suzuki Access Suzuki Bikes 125 cc Scooters Suzuki Motorcycle India

Latest News

Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix
Shelby Mustang GT500 Could Be Launched In India This Year
Shelby Mustang GT500 Could Be Launched In India This Year
Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 25,000 From April 2019
Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 25,000 From April 2019
Tata Motors Announces New Harrier TV Campaign For IPL 2019
Tata Motors Announces New Harrier TV Campaign For IPL 2019
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Spotted Testing In India
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Spotted Testing In India
Ducati India Announces DIY Discoveries Program In India
Ducati India Announces DIY Discoveries Program In India

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Suzuki Access 125 Alternatives

Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125
₹ 61,004 - 67,689 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
View More
Explore Access 125
×
Explore Now
x
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities