Suzuki Access 125 CBS Drum Brake Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,667

The Suzuki Access 125 has received a new entry-level variant equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS) and drum brakes. The new Suzuki Access 125 CBS drum brake version is priced at ₹ 56,667 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it about ₹ 690 more expensive than the non-CBS version. The safety feature, which aids in more effective braking will soon be a standard feature on all two-wheelers below 125 cc, and that's why this will be the new entry-level version on the Access starting from April 2019. Meanwhile, the non-CBS drum brake version is still available for sale priced at ₹ 55,977 (ex-showroom) and is likely to remain that way till stocks last.

The new entry-level Suzuki Access 125 CBS Drum brake version is about ₹ 1683 cheaper than the disc brake version. The Access 125 is one of the most popular 125 cc scooters on sale and the competitive pricing with old school certainly make it appealing to a wider set of buyers. The scooter competes against a host of rivals including the Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini, Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq, and the likes.

Apart from the addition of CBS, the Suzuki Access gets no mechanical changes and continues to use the same 125 cc motor tuned for 8.5 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter weighs just 101 kg (kerb), which makes it one of the lighter offerings in its class. Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic forks up front and a rear mono-shock. The top-end version on the Access gets a front disc brake.

