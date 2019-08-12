Suzuki Access 125 Alloy Wheel Drum Brake Variant Launched; Priced At 59,891

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has introduced a new variant of its bestselling 125 cc scooter, with drum brakes and alloy wheels. According to Suzuki Motorcycle India, there has been a rising demand for the alloy wheel option in scooters, and so the new variant has been introduced. The Suzuki Access 125 with alloy wheels and drum brakes has been priced at ₹ 59,891 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition, with alloy wheels and a front disc brake, is priced at ₹ 61,788 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"We are delighted to introduce the new alloy wheel with drum brake variant of Suzuki Access 125. Lately, we have witnessed increased demand for alloy wheel option, and the new variant is launched keeping customer preference in mind. Suzuki Access 125 has proven its mettle and emerged as a preferred family scooter in India. We are hopeful that the new variant will add more customers to the Suzuki family," said Devashish Handa, Vice President - Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited.

The new variant of the Suzuki Access 125 gets drum brakes and alloy wheels

There are no other mechanical changes on the drum brake, alloy wheel variant of the Suzuki Access 125. The engine is the same, all-aluminium, four-stroke, single-cylinder 124 cc engine, which produces 8.5 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The new variant gets Suzuki's easy start system, long seat and enlarged floor board for a relaxed riding position. It also comes with combined braking system (CBS). The Suzuki Access 125 also gets central locking and a unique safety shutter for security. The Access 125 drum brake variant is available in four colour options - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matt Fibroin Gray and Pearl Mirage White.

The Suzuki Access 125 is Suzuki Motorcycle India's largest-selling model, accounting for more than 90 per cent of the company's monthly sales. The Suzuki Access 125 is also the highest-selling scooter in the 125 cc segment. Suzuki also offers the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 in the 125 cc scooter segment.

