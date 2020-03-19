Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea To Extend Sale Of BS4 Vehicles

FADA had hoped to get an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court with the deadline of March 31 near

The Supreme Court has refused to hear the plea of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for the extension of the deadline to sell BS4 vehicles beyond March 31, 2020. The association had requested the Apex court permission for sale and registration of BS4 vehicles till May 31, 2020, due to a massive drop in retail numbers resulted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. FADA had hoped to get an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court with the deadline of March 31 approaching fast.

FADA was seeking permission for sale and registration of BS4 vehicles till May 31, 2020

A bench, consisting of Supreme Court Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah refused to list the application filed by FADA and said it can't be heard before March 31. Last month the Supreme Court has rejected FADA's application to extend the deadline by a month due to clear dealer stock of BS4 vehicles. In its original ruling from October 2018, the Supreme Court had ruled that no Bharat Stage-IV (BS4) vehicle would be sold in India after March 31, 2020. From April 1, all new vehicles will have to comply with the cleaner and more stringent BS6 emission regulations.

Post March 31, all new cars sold in India will have to comply with the cleaner and more stringent BS6 norms

In the appeal, FADA's President has said that there is a drastic drop in sales and customer walk-ins have reduced to a trickle as caution sets in due to fear of spreading of the coronavirus. Counter sales have fallen by 60-70 per cent across auto dealerships in these past few days. He also mentioned that the current situation has become worse due to a partial lockdown situation in several cities and towns. Few district magistrates have also started issuing notices to close shops and dealerships to avoid the spread of the virus.

FADA is not the only regulatory body to move to the Supreme Court for an extension. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also approached the Supreme Court pleading to allow the registration of BS4 vehicles till March 31, 2020. As per the court's earlier ruling, BS4 vehicles will not be accepted for registrations beyond specific cut-off dates, which ranges from February 29 to March 25 in different states.

