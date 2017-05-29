Supply Problems Hit Production At BMW

|
BMW
Citing a BMW spokesman, Focus reported that the carmaker has halted output at its plant in Leipzig, Germany since Friday and may have to reduce production in China and South Africa. Production in Munich was also reduced for two days last week, the magazine reported.
Focus said the disruptions would cost BMW double-digit millions of euros a day, without saying where it got its information from. BMW could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
