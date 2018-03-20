Superman Actor Henry Cavill Buys A Ducati XDiavel S

British actor Henry Cavill, known for his role as Superman, has gifted himself a brand new Ducati XDiavel S. Cavill posted a picture of him on the bike in what appears to be a Ducati service centre. The actor only recently passed his motorcycle riding test a few weeks ago, and had used a Triumph Street Scrambler to hone his riding skills, as well as used Triumph riding gear. But now, he seems to have opted for the 158 bhp Ducati XDiavel instead as his choice of wheels.

Another little event in my life that I've kept under my hat for a bit. After I passed my test I gifted myself 158 horses, alllll contained in this here steel horse! For those of you out there who may panic and say that it's too big a bike, worry not. There are 3 riding modes...all the way from I'm ready, I can handle this to Beyonce's Jelly. It's been locked away for a bit due to the wintery-ness that we've been experiencing in the UK but i will take full advantage of the sunshine when it comes back," he said in his Instagram test.

The Ducati XDiavel S offers the best of both worlds - a relaxed cruiser and manic power delivery

The Ducati XDiavel S is a power cruiser from the Italian brand, and is powered by a 1262 cc, L-Twin, Testastretta DVT engine which makes 158 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 5,000 rpm. It's quite a handful, and maybe not best suited for new riders, or riders with less experience. But from what the British actor says in his Instagram post, it seems like he's confident of handling the XDiavel S, once the weather clears up to provide ideal conditions for riding.

