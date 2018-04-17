Sun Mobility Launches Smart Battery Swap System For Electric Two And Three-Wheelers

Sun Mobility has launched its global, interoperable smart mobility solution for two and three-wheeler electric vehicles at its brand new 47,500 sq. ft technology development centre in Bengaluru. The company's energy infrastructure platform is a first of its kind universal architecture solution that works across various two and three-wheeler electric vehicles. This solution is launched two months after Sun Mobility showcase hrs smart mobility solution for buses, in partnership with Ashok Leyland at the Auto Expo 2018.

Uday Khemka, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Sun Mobility said, "As we move forward on our global mission to enable mass transportation portfolio that can redefine the future of mobility. By enabling the electrification of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and buses through our comprehensive smart mobility ecosystem, we are addressing the current urban mobility crisis and consciously exploring solutions to change the way the world commutes."

Sun Mobility's energy infrastructure platform enables electric two and three-wheelers to be cost neutral versus conventional diesel and petrol vehicles. This platform shall be offered in collaboration with multiple OEMs and solution providers and will support a range of new models as retro-fit applications. The company plans to roll out its network if Quick Interchange Stations in a phased manner across major cities. It aims to enable the customers to adopt electric vehicles on an pay-per-use model that reduces intial cost of purchase and also overall operating cost.

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Sun Mobility said, "With over 18 million two and three-wheeler sold in the country last year, we have introduced the world's first inter-operable solutions for electric vehicles."

According to the company, the smart battery adjusts to the power requirements of the electric two and three-wheeler and can be used in either a single form or multiple form depending on the requirement. An app, developed by the company, will help the driver to locate the nearest quick interchange station. Once located, the driver can easily swap the battery with a recharged one. Swapping of batteries takes about a minute or less to charge up, instead of the conventional vehicles which takes more than 5-6 minutes to fuel up.

Initially, the project will take off in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR as these regions have the maximum number of electric two and three-wheelers and then expand to other regions depending on the demand. Once established in India, Sun Mobility plans to take the smart battery swap system to other global markets as well.

