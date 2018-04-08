Strom R3 Electric Car Unveiled in India

Strom Motors, a Mumbai-based startup today unveiled an all-new electric car in India - the Strom R3. The compact, two-door electric vehicle uses reverse trike configuration with a single wheel at the rear and to wheels up front. The car has been specifically designed for urban cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The new Strom R3 is offered in three variants - R3 Pure, R3 Current and R3 Bolt, and two range options - 80 km and 120 km. The Strom R3 will be priced around ₹ 3 lakh when it goes on sale later this year.

(The Strom R3 comes with range options - 80 km and 120 km)

The Strom R3 Pure and Current variants come with a standard range of up to 80 km, which are upgradable, while the top-spec R3 Bolt offers a range of up to 120 km as standard. Powering the Strom R3 is a 13 kW (17.4 bhp) high-efficiency motor that develops 48 Nm of peak torque and the motor comes mated to an integrated single-speed planetary gearbox. The company claims that with a normal charger the Strom R3 can be fully charged in about 6-8 hours, while with a fast charger you can get 80 per cent power in 2 hours. The car also uses electronic regenerative braking technology.

(Deliveries for the Strom R3 EV are expected to commence in November 2018)

Visually, the Strom R3 comes with an edgy design, a muscular front bumper, LED lights and a two-tone paint job with a white roof, and even a sunroof. The R3 also gets 12-inch alloy wheels and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM). Strom will offer the car in four exterior colour options - Electric Blue, Neon Blue, Red and Black. In terms of dimensions, the R3 measures 2,907 mm in length, 1,450 mm in width, and 1,572 mm in height, with a 2,012 mm wheelbase. On the technical front, car is made of a high-strength steel space-frame chassis, while the suspension duties are handled by a MacPherson Struts up front, and dual shock absorbers. Braking is handled by hydraulic disc brakes for the front wheels and uses a drum brake for the rear wheel.

(Strom Motors has received over 30 pre-orders for the R3 EV)

The Strom R3 comes with a small cabin which is essentially suited to 2-3 passengers including the driver. Customers will have the option to choose from either two captain seats or a single bench seat. The company has equipped the car with a host of comfort features as well like - air conditioner with climate control system, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, customisable user interface, and voice controls UI, among others. The system also comes with FM/USB system with optional 20 GB onboard music storage, maps + navigation support, WiFi/3G data connectivity option and more. The car also offers remote keyless entry, parking assist, rear camera, power windows, and 3 point seatbelts. The Strom R3 also comes with a front and rear storage compartment for small luggage.

(Strom Motors is awaiting approval from the ARAI for the R3 electric car)

Bookings for the new Strom R3 are already underway and the car is expected to officially go on sale by November 2018. Strom Motors has already received around 30 pre-orders for the car and is planning a nationwide road show to give prospect customers first-hand experience of the car. The Strom R3 is awaiting ARAI approval currently, which the company says they'll receive in next 6-8 weeks, post which official test drives will begin. Upon launch it will go up against the likes of the Uniti Electric car which is set to be launched in India before 2020.

