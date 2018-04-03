Strom R3 Electric Car To Be Unveiled This Week

Adding to the list of electric vehicles that are coming to India, Mumbai based startup Strom Motors is now set to unveil its new electric car this week. Slated to make its public debut on April 8, the new Strom R3 is a small, three-wheeled, compact electric vehicle that has been designed for urban usage and road conditions. The two-door electric city car comes with a smart and compact design that uses reverse trike configuration offering a seating capacity for two an electric motor with a range of up to 120 km. The R3 is offered in three variants - R3 Pure, R3 Current and R3 Bolt.

Visually, the Strom R3 is a quirky looking car with an edgy design, a muscular front bumper, LED lights and a two-tone paint job with a white roof that, believe it or not, also comes with a sunroof. The R3 also gets 12-inch alloy wheels and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM). Strom will offer the car in four exterior colour options - Electric Blue, Neon Blue, Red and Black. In terms of dimensions, the R3 measures 2,907 mm in length, 1,450 mm in width, and 1,572 mm in height, with a 2,012 mm wheelbase.

While we do not know what the cabin will actually look like, based on the information we have we know that it will be well-loaded. Smart has equipped the car with a host of comfort features like - air conditioner, an auto system, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system among other. The system comes with a fully customisable user interface, voice-controlled UI, 20 GB onboard music storage, maps + navigation support, WiFi/3G data connectivity option and more. The car also offers remote keyless entry, parking assist, rear camera, power windows, and 3 point seatbelts. The Strom R3 also comes with a front and rear storage compartment for small luggage.

Powering the Strom R3 is a 13 kW (17.4 bhp) high-efficiency motor that develops 48 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor is offered in two range options - 80 km and 120 km, depending on the variant and Strom claims that with a normal charged the R3 can be fully charged in about 8 hours, while with a fast charger you get 80 per cent power in 2 hours. The car also uses electronic regenerative braking.

