Steve McQueen's Iconic Triumph To Be Displayed In The UK

The iconic 1962 Triumph TR6R used in 'The Great Escape' will be displayed in public for the first time

The iconic Triumph TR6R ridden by the Steve McQueen in 'The Great Escape' will be displayed in public for the first time since the film was released in 1963. The bike is currently on display at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience at Triumph's Hinckley headquarters. The 1962 model Triumph motorcycle has not been shown publicly since the 'The Great Escape' was released in 1963, and will be displayed at the Concours d'Elegance at Salon Prive on August 30. The motorcycle will be competing in Class B of the event for exceptional motorcycles made between 1940 and 1979.

The Triumph TR6R is famous for one of the most memorable motorcycle scenes in celluloid, and was the star of the final scene of 'The Great Escape' where Steve McQueen's character tries to jump the bike over a barbed wire fence into Switzerland. McQueen, an accomplished racer himself, wanted to perform the stunt himself, but the film's insurers refused and eventually the stunt was performed by Bud Etkins.

In all, three bikes were used in the filming of 'The Great Escape'. The three bikes were all Triumphs - 650 cc, Triumph TR6R Trophy bikes - and were used to replicate German BMW R71s, since the BMW bikes were ill-suited for the stunt, and were not easily available as well. The Triumphs were lighter, faster and easy to ride, and were made to look like German military bikes.

The Salon Prive will be held in the gardens of Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire on the weekend of August 30 to September 1.

