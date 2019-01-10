Steelbird SBA-1 HF Helmet Launched With Handsfree Music And Calls Connectivity; Priced At Rs. 2589

Helmet maker Steelbird Hi-tech has launched the SBA-1 HF helmet in India that brings handsfree music and calls capability to the safety gear. The Steelbird SBA-1 HF is priced at ₹ 2589, which makes it one of the more affordable choices in the market for helmets that offer in-built handsfree connectivity. Steelbird says the helmet is a result of two years of research and development and is battery less, while providing high quality sound and powerful performance. The helmet can be connected to your smartphone via an auxiliary cable, which makes it compatible with all devices.

The Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet gets a microphone with noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise

The SBA-1 HF helmet has been built for city rides and comes with features like noise cancellation through single directional microphone, which reduces the ambient noise when riding along with access to Google Assistant and a dedicated button to call connect and disconnect. The speakers though do not come with noise cancellation feature so the rider is aware of the noises around them while riding. The system is waterproof according to the company with IP5 water resistant hands free components.

Furthermore, the Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet gets better ventilation as well with the air intake in the chin guard and an air intake in the front and top area. There are two rear extractors that help recycle the air inside the helmet. The helmet uses a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated, quick release visor mechanism kit.

The Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet also gets better ventilation

The Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet is available in three colours options - red, black and white and is offered in sizes ranging between 58-60 cm. The helmet is available across Steelbird dealers across the country and can be purchased via the company's website too.

