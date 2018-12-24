Steelbird Rolls Out New BIS Compliant Helmets For India

Two-wheeler safety gear manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-Tech has rolled out its new range of helmets that meet the new BIS standard. The company claims it's the first helmet maker to receive the certifications and approvals for its products and facilities to meet the new helmet standards. The IS 4151 :2015 will be mandatory for new helmets from January 15, 2019, and will replace the existing IS 4151 :1993 standard. The new helmet standards are intended to improve safety levels and curb poor quality helmet sales.

Under the new guidelines set by the Ministry of Transport, the new helmets that meet regulations need to undergo a number of tests that have been updated. This includes the impact absorption test, which has been modified with number of additional impact points, use of kerbs stone anvil and more. The helmet safety testing procedure also includes a new front impact test under various conditions of temperature and humidity, which help stimulate the abrasion of the helmet during an accident and the effectiveness of the retention system. There will also be an additional micro-slip test and abrasion test for the chin strip. In addition, the retention system's quick release mechanism will also be tested.

Under the new standards, helmet manufacturers need to work on four parts of the helmets including the shell, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), chin straps and the visor. Furthermore, helmets not complying with the new ISI regulations will be treated as an offense. That said, helmets meeting the new norms are not intended for high speed competitive events. The new BIS standard specifies helmets of the sizes 500 mm, 520 mm, 540 mm, 560 mm, 570 mm, 580 mm, 600 mm and 620 mm to match the head forms.

Commenting on the new development, Steelbird Managing Director, Rajeev Kapur said, "The new two-wheeler helmets under the mandatory certification regime are lighter and airier however going through the strident quality checks. Steelbird has an installed capacity to produce 22,000 Helmets per day and all the helmets will be meeting the new ISI standards. The deadline to implement the new standard is 15 January 2019 and at Steelbird we are ready as of today to launch products which will meet the IS 4151:2015 standard."

Steelbird produces over 60 models of helmets over three different sizes each. According to the company, over 180 helmets were tried and tested to meet the new standards.

