Steelbird Introduces Ignyte Winter Riding Gear In India

Steelbird has introduced its new range of winter riding gear under the Ignyte sub-brand. The new range including a jacket, gloves and balaclava and has been designed to protect the rider from harsh winter conditions when on two-wheels. The Ignyte Rider Pro jacket is priced at ₹ 13,359 and comes with detachable waterproof and thermal liners, along with a water-repellent polyester breathable fabric on the outer shell. You also get water proof pockets for your mobile and wallet. The riding jacket is equipped with CE Level 1 armour for the back, shoulder and elbows.

The Ignyte Rider Pro jacket gets detachable waterproof and thermal liners

The Ignyte gloves are priced at ₹ 1199, which the company says are water repellant and breathable. The gloves are made of polyamide fabric and come with fabric knuckle protectors that are also reflective. Keeping comfort in mind, the gloves get a polyfil layer inside for softness. Lastly, Steelbird has also introduced a balaclava as well priced at ₹ 699, which is said to reduce the surface temperature by up to 30 per cent.

Steelbird Ignyte Gloves

Steelbird says all Ignyte products are made of 100 per cent nylon fabric, and require less space due to its compact packing style. All seams are sealed with PU tape and are available in sizes ranging from small to XXXL. The products have been designed Italy as per international standards, as per the manufacturer. The Ignyte riding gear can be purchased at Steelbird's official website or any of its outlets across the country.

