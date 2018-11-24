New Cars and Bikes in India

Steelbird International Introduces Two-Wheeler Tyres In The North East

The Steelbird two-wheeler tyres are being offered in 10 different sizes and six patterns, while the company is also offering roadside assistance for its customer for the first time in India.

Auto components maker Steelbird International has expanded its two-wheeler tyres business in the North East. The company has launched its range of two-wheeler tyres in Guwahati, Assam, and will be also providing roadside assistance on the tyres, images first-of-its-kind initiative in India. The comparison offering two-wheeler tyres in 10 different sizes and six patterns, and will be compatible with two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers. The manufacturer has a 50 year legacy in producing rubber and auto components, and only recently made its foray in the tyre business with sales commencing in North India.

Speaking on the occasion, Steelbird International - Executive Director, Manav Kapur said, “We are delighted to be in Northeast with 10 different sizes and 6 patterns, Steelbird's tyres and tubes will be available in the aftermarkets of North East India for a variety of two-wheeled vehicles and electric three-wheelers. Steelbird International, with 5 decades of legacy operates in auto components and rubber segments in Asia and Africa, launched tyres and tubes for two-wheelers and e-vehicles at Auto Expo Component 2018, earlier this year. Since then, the company is continuously increasing its market penetration and had already received excellent good response from entire north India, including UP, MP, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR.”

Steelbird says its tyres offer better grip, safety and long durability, which are targeted discerning urban and rural customers. The roadside assistance initiative, meanwhile, will be available pan India to customers. Elaborating on the same, Kapur says that if a rider faces problem with tyre, (e.g say puncture) then Steelbird will provide immediate assistance resolve the problem. "The customer just needs to call on the helpline and road side assistance will be available on the location as in the least possible time," he added.

The mass market two-wheeler tyres account for almost 50 per cent of the total domestic tyre production in India and is growing at 13 per cent in the intial months of FY2019. ICRA reports that the demand for two-wheeler tyres is set to grow further by six to eight per cent by the end of FY2019.

Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Isuzu MU-X: Spec Comparison
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Isuzu MU-X: Spec Comparison
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV: Price Expectation
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV: Price Expectation
