New Cars and Bikes in India
SPONSORED

Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes

Some of the most commonly used gearboxes in this category include - Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), and even the DSG.

View Photos
The DSG gearbox was first introduced globally in 2003

Commute. It's a common term now, and while most of us do it every single day of our life and getting from point A to point B has become part of our everyday functioning. With cities expanding and consumer buying sentiments growing, cars have started to play a significant role in the lives of people and the sheer number of cars on the road has quadrupled in the last few years. This has of course led to traffic snarls during rush hour and with people spending even more time inside their cars. The domino effect, so to say, has been that the consumer preference has moved from buying a car with an automatic gearbox rather than one with a manual. And automakers have responded to this demand by bringing in cars with automatic transmission to add to the comfort of the passengers. Now almost all car manufacturers in India are introducing auto and semi-auto gearbox be it a hatchback, sedan, SUVs and even in the highly popular subcompact space. Some of the most commonly used gearboxes in this category include - Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), and even the DSG.

The AMT is the most affordable option of all of the above. It's basically just a kit that can be added to any regular manual transmission. The CVT on the other hand comes with one special gear that's variable across all driving situations and can change effortlessly through a continuous range of effective gear ratios.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Ameo

Vento

Passat

Tiguan

While these serve the purpose of putting your left leg at ease during traffic conditions, on the performance front, none of them can match the DSG. The Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) is far more advanced than the above two gearboxes. The DSG is nothing but a dual clutch transmission, without an actual physical clutch of course. To put it simply, the DSG gearbox is two manual gearboxes fused together and working alternatively but are packed in just one housing. It uses two clutches and two gear shaft, one for each box, and this then transfers the power to the wheels. There are essentially five major components to this gearbox - two clutches, two gear shafts and finally an electronic control unit which controls the gear shifts. The ECU does so by analysing throttle position, engine load conditions and road speed.

The clutches are mounted concentric to each other and so are the two gear shafts. While the first gear shaft carries the even numbered gears - 2nd, 4th and 6th, the second one plays host to 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th as well as the reverse gear. Both the shafts have a dedicated clutch for ease of operation.

So, once you've shifted the gear to D, the first clutch selects the reverse gear while the other selects the second gear and engages just short of the bite point. Once you're on the gas, the ECU instantly tells the first clutch to drop the reverse gear and 1st gear is now engaged. The ECU senses that throttle input and the next higher gear is preselected and when the shift point arrives, one clutch disengages and the other kicks in to provide more power. All these calculations happen within 8 milliseconds making it one most responsive of gearboxes in the world.

This, of course, means that the person driving the car constantly has power at his/her disposal and so there's minimal lag. This makes for seamless acceleration and smoother gearshifts. The DSG gearbox also helps in saving fuel as there is minimal spillage. The gearbox has been part of Volkswagen's fleet for many years now and the Ameo benefits from it as well. The ARAI figures for fuel economy on the Ameo DSG stand at 21.73 kmpl which is similar to the manual transmission variant.

Out on the highway or even in city traffic conditions, the DSG is a gearbox that's constantly learning the driving pattern of the person behind the wheel. And that's how, it can keep up with the throttle inputs and change gears efficiently and seamlessly. It's probably one of the most intelligent gearbox out there today with derivatives of it being used by manufacturers like Porsche in their sports cars. The gearbox has been around for 15 years now and has been fitted into over 26 million cars belonging to the Volkswagen Group across the globe. The USP of DSG is that it is more economical and offers a sportier drive than any other automatic gearbox. The DSG gearbox, then, not just puts your mind at ease but also helps in providing a hassle-free drive experience.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
TAGS :
Volkswagen INdia Volkswagen DSG Volkswagen Volkswagen Automatic gearbox

Latest News

Upcoming Renault MPV's Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Shots
Upcoming Renault MPV's Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Shots
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
South Korea To File Complaint Against BMW For 'Delayed' Response To Engine Fires
South Korea To File Complaint Against BMW For 'Delayed' Response To Engine Fires
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Of 18-Fold Hike In Parking Charges
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Of 18-Fold Hike In Parking Charges
New Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 Spotted Testing
New Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 Spotted Testing
KTM 390 Adventure: What To Expect
KTM 390 Adventure: What To Expect
Hyundai Sees Russia Auto Market Growth Slowing In 2019
Hyundai Sees Russia Auto Market Growth Slowing In 2019
Mahindra Dealers Start Taking Bookings For The XUV300
Mahindra Dealers Start Taking Bookings For The XUV300
Best Scooter Reviews Of 2018
Best Scooter Reviews Of 2018
Indian Motorcycle Files Patent For A New Bike Based On FTR 1200
Indian Motorcycle Files Patent For A New Bike Based On FTR 1200
Steelbird Rolls Out New BIS Compliant Helmets For India
Steelbird Rolls Out New BIS Compliant Helmets For India
Nissan Uses Sunlight Simulator To Speed Up Paint Durability Test
Nissan Uses Sunlight Simulator To Speed Up Paint Durability Test
Best Adventure Bike Reviews Of 2018
Best Adventure Bike Reviews Of 2018
Tata Harrier SUV Launch Date Announced
Tata Harrier SUV Launch Date Announced
M&M Becomes India's First Authorized Vehicles' Recycler
M&M Becomes India's First Authorized Vehicles' Recycler

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Best Adventure Bike Reviews Of 2018
Best Adventure Bike Reviews Of 2018
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities