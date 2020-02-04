Sponsored: Great Wall Motors To Debut In India At Auto Expo 2020

There's always a lot to look forward to when it comes to Auto Expo 2020 and we are always excited to see new brands coming to India. This year is no different. Great Wall Motors (GWM) is all set to make its market debut in India and the Auto Expo presents the perfect stage for announcing its entry into the Indian auto industry. While it might be a new player in the Indian market, it has a long history, one that has made it the largest SUV manufacturer in China. Currently GWM owns Haval, Great Wall EV and Great Wall Pickup brands. At present, GWM has more than 70 holding subsidiaries worldwide and employs nearly 70,000 people. It has R&D centres in China, India, the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Austria. It has 14 manufacturing plants worldwide. So yes, it has a lot of experience in both developing and developed nations across the world.

And it is this experience that will help the company build its brand in India. No points for guessing then, that it is bringing its best to the Auto Expo. First up - the Haval Concept H. The teaser image reveals little about the Haval Concept H that appears to be compact in size. The silhouette gives a glimpse of the butch proportions, headlamps with the LED treatment and wraparound taillights. The styling appears sharp and futuristic. GWM will also showcase the Vision 2025 concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The Vision 2025 Concept aims to communicate with the younger audience and it will be showcased as an extension of their lifestyle. So, it will be a smart, capable, and intelligent vehicle for 2025.

Furthermore, the automaker will showcase its Haval range of SUVs, GWM EV products, and innovations in intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems.

To build a strong base in India, GWM will takeover General Motor India's Talegaon plant and it has already signed an agreement on January 17, 2020.

