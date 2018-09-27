Speed Warning System Is A Necessity, Says MoRTH Joint Secretary

At the recently concluded 'Global NCAP Stop the Crash' event in Delhi, Abhay Damle, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), talked about the effectiveness of the speed warning system in Indian cars. A safety feature that is set to become mandatory for all cars in the country, Damale pointed out that speed warning system is necessary mainly because of the fact that it's irritating to an extent. In fact, from July 1, 2019, onwards, all new cars that go on sale in India will need to come fitted with a speed warning system as standard.

Also Read: Indian Cars To Get Safer, Electronic Stability Control To Become Mandatory

The speed warning system prompts the driver to maintain a safe driving speed and keep the vehicle within the city or highway speed limits. The system is designed to alert the driver with 2 beeps every 60 seconds if the driver exceeds 80 kmph, on the other hand, the system will make a continuous beeping sound if the speed exceeds 120 kmph. The system has been designed in such a manner that it cannot be switched off or overridden. Damale pointed out that that the speed management system is very effective, and will be helpful in the future.

Having said that, vehicles used by authorities like police, or emergency personnel like ambulances or fire brigade will be exempted from this rule. Furthermore, vehicles, which are certified with a top speed of less than 80 kmph will also not require to come fitted with the speed warning system. Interestingly enough, the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is one of the first cars to get the speed warning system as standard across the variant list. By early next year, we'll possibly see other carmakers also start introducing this safety features as part of their standard offerings.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.