Special Edition Vespa Sei Giorni Unveiled

Vespa unveiled a special edition scooter called "Sei Giorni" earlier this month in Italy. The name translates to "six days" in honour of the original Sei Giorni Vespa Sport which won the "International Six Days of Varese" in 1951 with nine gold medals. The new Sei Giorni is said to be the most powerful and technologically advanced Vespa scooter till date, and is based on the current generation Vespa GTS. The Sei Giorni gets a front fender mounted headlight, as well as special handlebars inspired by the original Sei Giorni model.The instrument panel also sports a retro look, although build quality is top notch.

Reto-styled instrument panel and switchgear quality is top notch

The Vespa Sei Giorni is powered by a Euro 4 compliant 300 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine which makes 21 bhp at 7750 rpm and around 22 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The Sei Giorni gets a USB port inside the globe box, as well as LED daytime running lights and standard ABS. The Sei Giorni can be further customised through a long list of accessories like a windshield, 42-litre bag, front and rear luggage racks, thermal covering, anti-theft devices, and a GPS unit.

Limited edition Sei Giorni will be likely to be sold only in Italy

The original Vespa Sei Giorni was limited to just 300 units, and despite competing against much more capable motorcycles at the Sei Giorni Internazionale regularity rally in 1951, won nine individual gold medals. Any surviving models of the first Sei Giorni are highly sought after by collectors. The new Sei Giorni is also expected to be a limited edition version, and is expected to be sold only in Italy. Pricing is yet to be announced.