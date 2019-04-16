New Cars and Bikes in India

Special Edition Norton-Breitling Sport Unveiled

Norton Motorcycles has teamed up with watch brand Breitling to launch 77 limited edition motorcycles.

Only 77 limited edition Norton-Breitling Sport motorcycles will be built

Highlights

  • Only 77 special edition motorcycles will be built
  • The Norton-Breitling Sport is based on the Norton Commando 961
  • The limited edition model is the first collaboration between the brands

Norton Motorcycles has joined hands with well-known watch brand Breitling and the first motorcycle from this partnership is a limited edition model called the Norton-Breitling Sport. Only 77 numbered models of the Norton Commando 961 based special edition bike will be sold. The Norton-Breitling Sport is expected to get a few special-edition tweaks, like a different seat, paint job and trim. wiss watch manufacturer Breitling has joined hands with Norton to create products both in the motorcycle and timepiece markets, so expect a special edition Breitling matching the Norton-Breitling Sport model as well.

uf7u82i4

Both brands are playing up their extensive history to cement the partnership. Breitling was founded in 1884 by Leon Breitling and Norton started to build fittings and parts for the "two-wheeled trade" in 1898. The first Norton motorcycle was built in 1902.The Norton-Breitling Sport will be based on the Norton Commando 961 Sport, which is powered by a 961 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank that churns out 79 bhp of power and 90 Nm of peak torque.

Speaking about the partnership, Norton CEO Stuart Garner said, "I've always said that the key to a company's success is to let the brand be the brand. This has been essential both at Norton Motorcycles and Breitling. We haven't tried to change the nature of our brands or deny their histories. In fact, we revel in those histories and take inspiration from them while focussing on the future."

Breitling CEO Georges Kern says that both the Breitling and Norton Motorcycles have similar philosophies and share an almost equal history, dating back to the 19th century. "Both companies are innovative, entrepreneurial and have powerful legacies. At the same time, we are looking forward to what we at Breitling call 'our legendary future'."

