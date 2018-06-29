Special Edition Ford Mustang GT To Debut At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

A special edition Ford Mustang GT paying tribute to US fighter pilots who served in the RAF during World War II will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018. The one-of-a-kind Mustang GT takes inspiration from the RAF Eagle Squadrons that flew over the fields of Goodwood nearly 80 years ago. The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT will be piloted up the hill by world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. on July 12 before being on display.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, founder of Goodwood Festival of Speed said, "We are honored to have the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT making its debut at Goodwood. The car was inspired by the American volunteer pilots who fought with the RAF in World War II, while Goodwood's RAF Westhampnett hosted US Airforce squadrons too, so it is completely appropriate to have the car here in this, our Silver Jubilee year, while the RAF celebrates its centenary."

Co-created by Ford Performance and Gittin's RTR Vehicles, the special edition Ford Mustang GT features a 700bhp, 5.0-litre V8 engine with a Ford Performance supercharger, RTR carbon fibre wide-body kit and Tactical Performance suspension package. After its world debut at the Festival of Speed, the Mustang will head to the Experimental Aircraft Association's largest fundraiser, The Gathering, held on July 26 during EAA's AirVenture event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

