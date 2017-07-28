Tata Nexon vs Vitara Brezza vs TUV300 vs EcoSport vs WR-V vs i20 Active: Spec Comparison

Expected to be the game changer for Tata Motors, the much awaited Tata Nexon subcompact SUV is finally out in the open with all the details revealed. In fact, we have driven the sub 4-metre SUV as well and can say, it holds a lot of promise (Read: Tata Nexon Review). However, the subcompact SUV space is a crowded one with a healthy load of SUVs and even crossovers are already present in the market from bestsellers including the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, to the likes of Mahindra's TUV300, Hyundai i20 Active and the all-new Honda WR-V. So, where does the Tata Nexon stand amidst the multitude of rivals? We do a quick spec sheet comparison to find out.

Dimensions

While the Tata Nexon is as long as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, it is narrowly beaten by the Honda WR-V and Ford EcoSport - both cars measure in 3,999 mm in length. Between these aforementioned cars, the Nexon is the second widest, losing out to the Mahindra TUV300 with the latter remaining the tallest and widest car here. Moving on to ground clearance,the Nexon leads the chart with 209 mm, followed by the EcoSport with 200 mm. The WR-V has the lowest ground clearance in this comparison.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport have been segment leaders Tata Nexon vs Rivals Dimensions:

Tata Nexon Vitara Brezza TUV300 EcoSport WR-V i20 Active Length 3994 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3999 mm 3999 mm 3995 mm Width 1811 mm 1790 mm 1835 mm 1765 mm 1734 mm 1760 mm Height 1607 mm 1640 mm 1839 mm 1708 mm 1601 mm 1555 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2500 mm 2680 mm 2520 mm 2555 mm 2570 mm Ground Clearance 209 mm 198 mm 190 mm 200 mm 188 mm 190 mm

Powertrain

The Tata Nexon draws power from the newly developed engine line-up. The 1.5-litre Revotorq four-cylinder engine is completely new and churns out 108 bhp of power at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of peak torque available between 1500-2750 rpm. The petrol motor is a turbocharged derivative of the 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder motor from the Tiago and has power uprated to 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and peak torque of 170 Nm between 1750-4000 rpm. Both units come paired to only a 6-speed manual transmission.

Diesel Engine Specifications:

Diesel Specifications Tata Nexon Vitara Brezza Mahindra TUV300 Ford EcoSport Honda WR-V i20 Active Displacement 1198 cc 1248 cc 1493 cc 1498 cc 1396 cc 1498 cc Max Power 108 bhp @ 3750 rpm 89 bhp @ 4000 rpm 84/ 100 bhp @ 3750 rpm 99 bhp @ 3750 rpm 89 bhp @ 4000 rpm 99 bhp @ 3600 rpm Peak Torque 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm 230 Nm @ 1500-2250 rpm / 240 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm 205 Nm @ 1750-3250 rpm 220 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Petrol Engine Specifications:

Petrol Specifications Tata Nexon Ford EcoSport Honda WR-V i20 Active Displacement 1198 cc 1499 cc / 999 cc 1199 cc 1197 cc Max Power 108 bhp @ 5000 rpm 110 bhp @ 6300 rpm / 123 bhp @ 6000 rpm 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Peak Torque 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm 140 Nm @ 4400 rpm / 170 Nm @ 1400-4500 rpm 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm 115 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, meanwhile, derives power from an 89 bhp 1.3 litre DDIS diesel engine and does not get a petrol option. The others get a choice between diesel and petrol engines though the Ford EcoSport gets three: 1.0-litTe EcoBoost petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Honda WR-V receives an 89 bhp 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 99 bhp 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine. The Hyundai i20 Active gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine while diesel power comes from a 1.4-litre unit. The TUV300's 1.5-litre diesel is available in two outputs - 84 bhp and 100 bhp.

Tata Nexon is the company's first subcompact SUV

Safety

Considering the upcoming safety regulations in India, all of these cars come equipped with front dual airbags and ABS + EBD as standard provision pretty much across their entire variant line-up. In addition to that, the Tata Nexon will also get advanced dual path suspension, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear-view camera interface with a touchscreen infotainment system.

