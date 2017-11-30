Spanish Motorcycle Firm Unveils Rieju Century 125

Spanish motorcycle firm Rieju has unveiled a scrambler-styled 125 cc motorcycle called the Century 125. The Rieju Century 125 is based on the Chinese-made Mondial HPS125, itself a bike designed in Italy, but made in China. The Rieju Century 125 is for now, just being unveiled, but considering the Mondial HPS125 is already on sale, it probably won't take too long for the Century 125 to be offered on sale in European markets. Like the Mondial, the Century 125 is also powered by the same engine - a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine which is also used in the Aprilia Tuono 125 and RS 4 125.

(The Aprilia RS125 is the bike we would like to see in India)

The Century 125's engine is tuned to make 15 bhp at 9,750 rpm and maximum torque of 12.3 Nm at 7,500 revs, and is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine has a rev limiter of 10,500 rpm, with a claimed top speed of 130 kmph. The engine has got a counterbalance as well, so expect smooth and lively performance with a free-revving character.

From most accounts, the Mondial HPS125 is quite a nice bike, despite its small capacity engine, and ride quality and handling is said to be quite good as well, thanks to the 41 mm USD forks and remote-reservoir rear shocks. The bike's dry weight is likely to be in the region of 130 kg. So far, there's no word on if we in India will see something like the Century 125 anytime soon in India. But even if we do, it's more likely to be from the Aprilia stable, in the form of either the Tuono 125, or RS 125. Considering the success of the Aprilia SR150 scooter in India, we'd certainly like to see a small displacement, high-quality sport bike in the world's largest motorcycle market. Now, that would be something!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.