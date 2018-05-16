Spanish Motorcycle Brand Rieju Unveils Strada 125

The Rieju Strada 125 is a 125 cc roadster which will be available on sale in Europe

Spanish motorcycle brand Rieju has unveiled a new 125 cc street bike, called the Rieju Strada 125. Like the name suggests, the Strada 125 is powered by a 124 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a balancer shaft for smooth performance. With a low seat height of 750 mm, and 130 kg kerb weight, the Strada 125 promises to be a nifty commuter motorcycle, and should be perfect for a country like ours, but so far, Rieju has no presence, or any plans that we know of, to launch the company's bikes in India.

Rieju claims the Strada 125 will have fuel consumption of 52 kmpl, and with an 18-litre fuel tank, that translates to over 900 km of range on a single tankful. The engine is fed by electronic injection and power is transmitted by a five-speed transmission. In terms of cycle parts, the Strada 125 has 37 mm telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear, with 17-inch wheels with both front (265 mm) and rear (220 mm) disc brakes. There's no ABS on offer, but the Strada 125 comes with combined braking system. Other features include LED indicators, digital speedo with gear indicator, fuel gauge and analogue rev counter.

As far as styling is concerned, the Strada 125 is in line with the design lines of current roadsters, with clean lines and aesthetically pleasing looks. Rieju already has a Scrambler-style model in the 125 cc segment, called the Rieju Century 125.

