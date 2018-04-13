Sonalika Tractors Sell 1 Lakh Units In FY 18

Sonalika International Tractors Limited (ITL) announced that the company has recorded its highest ever annual sales of 1 lakh tractors and registered an overall growth of 22 per cent. The company has recorded a robust growth of 56 per cent in the Q4 FY'18, surpassing the industry growth. In March, the company has registered a growth of 80 per cent, with the total sales of 12,791 tractors.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director Sonalika ITL stated said, "In FY'13, when we sold 50,853 tractors, we set a vision for ourselves to achieve the 1 lakh milestone by FY'18. To achieve this dream we kept farmers at the center point. We started making customized products best suited for every state, every type of soil conditions and multiple applications like puddling, orchard farming, potato farming, rotavator, cultivator and many more."

Also Read: Sonalika Unveils India's First Ever 120 HP Tractor - Solis 120

Mittal added, "It was a simple objective but required very complex solution, it meant having more than 1000+ variants with most advanced technology at a competitive price which has resulted in widest product range from 20-120HP."

Recently, Sonalika launched new range of Sikander tractors and will soon bring in technologically advanced new series of next generation tractors meeting all future norms. The folks at Sonalika say that they will invest in strengthening its technology platform to offer customized farming solutions.

In terms of its future plans, Sonalika aims to strengthen its presence in Europe and USA markets with tractors meeting the emission norms.

Mittal said, "Our focus across all geographies has led us to be one of the leaders across states as well as presence over 100 countries with leadership in 4 countries. We will continue to strengthen our presence in Europe & USA markets with advanced tractors meeting the stringent emission norms. All this have been achieved on the backdrop of simple belief of providing best solutions to the farmer and be a partner in his economic growth."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.