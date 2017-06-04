Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited Expands Its Hungary Facility

Sona BLW Precisions Forging Limited (SBPFL) has announced that it will be expanding its operations at its Hungary plant which is a downstream, process unit. The plan is to increase production capacity by 40 per cent in the machining and heat treatment department. The company says that the expansion process will lead to a significant reduction in cost and will also provide employment for 150 people. The expansion will result is a total manufacturing capacity of 3.9 million machining pieces per year. The target for annual sale is 1.5 Billion Hungarian Forint. Earlier in the year, the company had also acquired the entire stake of Mitsubishi Materials in Sona BLW Precisions Forging Limited.

Sona Group CEO Sunjay Kapur said "Innovation and Research & Development are the two primary drivers leading to customer satisfaction and overall business growth. In our continuous pursuit of these objectives, we are investing majorly in Research & Development and cost effective strategies. Our Hungary plant expansion offers us advantages to maintain cost-efficiency, transfer of certain aspects of our production and also remain close to the market". He further added "In three years, we plan to double our production capacity at the Hungary manufacturing facility to 7.8 million pieces per year."

Apart from the facility in Hungary, the company has 3 facilities each in India and Germany. The company exports automotive components to a host of passenger car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra and CV manufacturers such as Volvo Eicher, Scania, Daimler, DICV and so on.