Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Reveals A1, A1 Pro Electric Mopeds

There is no clarity on whether Xiaomi will introduce these electric mopeds in India or not

Xiaomi, one of world's leading manufacturers of smartphones, has launched two new electric mopeds in China, the Xiaomi A1 and the Xiaomi A1 Pro. The prices of these electric mopeds start at ₹ $420 or ₹ 32,000 approximately. Both models are similar to each other except the A1 Pro has a better range and features a touchscreen instrument console. The styling is very minimal and both scooters have a proper moped like design. These are of course meant for last mile connectivity and very short commutes. Both electric mopeds measure 1,610 mm in length, 680 mm in width and are 1,040 mm tall. The scooter weighs just 55 kg.

(The Xiaomi A1 has a range of 60 km while the A1 Pro has a range of 75 km)

Some of the interesting features that the Xiaomi A1 and A1 Pro get are a tablet-like instrument console, which is full-colour. It is a 6.86-inch unit and the one on the A1 Pro is touchscreen enabled and gets satellite navigation, 4G connectivity along with Bluetooth as well. The display shows information like speed, charge remaining, and range and so on. The A1 Pro also gets the XiaAI, which is the voice assistant tech from Xiaomi, offering voice commands functions as well.

(The prices for the Xiaomi A1 electric moped range starts at $420 or ₹ 32,000)

There is a full HD wide-angle camera with a 123 degree view as well, which works as a dashcam of sorts, where users can record footage of their rides for up to 90 minutes. The A1 Pro gets a memory bank while the A1 needs a thumb drive or a memory stick of sorts. Xiaomi also offers a 'find my bike' function which can be accessed through a smartphone app and the camera on the EV sends pictures of its surroundings to the users' mobile phones.

Both models get a 400W brushless DC motor. The Xiaomi A1 Pro gets a 48V 20Ah lithium ion battery while the A1 gets a slightly smaller 48V 16Ah lithium ion battery. The A1 Pro has a range of about 75 km while the A1 has a range of about 60 km. Both electric mopeds have a top speed of 25 kmph. Like most electric two-wheelers, one can remove the battery and charge it at the convenience of home, work, and gym and so on. The battery can be fully charged in around 7.5 hours.

