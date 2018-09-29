New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Vision RS Sketches Revealed Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut

The Skoda Vision RS concept will be revealed at the Paris Motor Show. But before that, Skoda gives a hint of how the car will look in flesh.

It is possible that the Skoda Vision RS makes it to production as well

Highlights

  • The Skoda Vision RS will be revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show
  • It could make it to production in the near future
  • It is a PHEV with a 1.5-litre TSI motor and a 75 kW electric motor

Skoda has been teasing the Vision RS concept for quite some time now. The company released the sketches of interior few weeks ago and now, it has released a complete sketch of the car. The Vision RS offers an insight of how the future Skoda RS models could look like. Being a concept, Skoda has gone all out experimenting on the car. The company has used vegan materials, special surfaces with sustainable production methods and other ideas when designing the Vision RS concept.

i0ur7gno(The Skoda Vision RS uses vegan materials inside the cabin)

The Skoda Vision RS will be a plug-in hybrid with total output of 245 bhp and will have 70 kilometres worth pure electric range. It gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor which makes about 150 bhp and an electric motor that pumps out 75 kW or 102 bhp. The concept can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.1 seconds. The 13 kWh battery can be charged in two and a half hours and is also charged through energy recovery.

dfsktg38

(The Skoda Vision RS will make its debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show)

 

0 Comments

The upholstery of the seats is partly done with polyester thread which has been made from 100 per cent recycled materials along with using Alcantara as well. The floor mats are made with Pinatex textile material in a carbon weave pattern. The fibres on the floor mats have been extracted from Pineapple trees. The other interesting aspect on the car is the Xirallic crystal sparkle effect. It gives a nice blue hue to the overall white colour on the exterior. Also, the paint has organic compounds as constituents which reflect heat and thereby reducing the temperature inside the cabin. The exterior also gets a few black carbon bits such as the radiator grille, spoilers at the front and rear, mirrors, air inlets and outlets and the diffuser at the rear.

Skoda Vision RS Sketches Revealed Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut
