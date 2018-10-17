Skoda Vision RS Production Version To Be Badged As Skoda Scala

The Czech car maker has now confirmed that the model will indeed go into production soon.

The gorgeous looking Skoda Vision RS Concept made its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and the Czech car maker has now confirmed that the model will indeed go into production soon. Christened as the Skoda Scala, the premium hatchback will be replacing the Skoda Rapid in the automaker's line-up with the production version to be revealed later this year. Not to be confused with the Renault Scala sold in India, this will be an all-new moniker for Skoda.

Skoda says the word Scala has been derived from the Latin word 'scala', which means 'stairs' or 'ladder.' The name signifies the next step forward for the Czech automaker in the compact segment. As the teaser suggests, the Scala lettering will be positioned in the middle of the tailgate instead of the logo, a first for the auto manufacturer.

The Skoda Scala is expected to retain most of the design elements from the Vision RS Concept. This includes the sharply styled headlamps as well as the wide butterfly grille that was seen on the concept version. The car will be based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB A0 platform and will take on the Ford Focus, Seat Leon, Volkswagen Golf, Kia Ceed and the likes in the segment.

Powertrain options will range from the 1.0-litre to 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. We hope a hot vRS version of the Scala is also in the works to take on the RS and GTIs of the world. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic on offer. Plans of a sedan version based on the Scala have not been revealed yet.

However, if it does come, Skoda India could consider bringing the model to India as a replacement to its own ageing Skoda Rapid. As part of the Volkswagen India 2.0 strategy though, Skoda India will be introducing compact SUVs in India first, which means the Scala if it comes to the country, won't be launched before 2021.

Skoda will reveal more details about the Scala in the coming weeks. Keep watching this space for all the details.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.