Skoda Vision RS Concept Revealed; World Premiere In October 2019

The Vision RS concept conveys a taste of the next design phase of the RS performance models while building on Skoda's 117-year-old motorsport tradition.

The Vision RS concept conveys a taste of the next design phase of the RS performance models

Skoda has revealed the Vision RS concept and the first glimpse of the car will be provided to the world at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. With the Vision RS concept the company shows off a future compact car while ringing in the next design phase for its sporting RS model range. Ahead of its world premiere in October, the Czech brand has released design sketches which see the car taking shape.

Even the rough sketches reveal that a key part of this vehicle concept is about aerodynamics. The front is precisely defined. You see the slim headlights which make it look extremely aerodynamic. The rear is dominated by a diffuser and an aerodynamically optimised roof spoiler. The Skoda Vision RS is 4,356 millimetres long and 1,810 millimetres wide, with a height of just 1,431 millimetres and a wheelbase of 2,650 millimetres. All these dimensions help us understand that the car is bigger than the Fabia and in fact even longer than the Rapid Spaceback which is sold in Europe.

The Skoda Vision RS Concept will be revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show

The Vision RS concept conveys a taste of the next design phase of the RS performance models while building on Skoda's 117-year-old motorsport tradition. The RS letter combination was first introduced in 1974 for the 180 RS and 200 RS rally sports cars. Following the success of the 130 RS, it became known all over the world. Since 2000, it has been used to identify the performance variants of various Skoda model series.

