Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed

Previewing the next generation Skoda Rapid, the Skoda Vision RS Concept hybrid will make its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Following the reveal of the 240 bhp Kodiaq RS, Skoda has also lifted the veils of the Vision RS concept ahead of the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both models will make their public debut at the French motor show. The Skoda Vision RS concept hybrid is a sharp looking five-door hatchback and previews a host of future models from the automaker including the next generation Rapid and possibly a hot hatch as well, to take on the Ford Focus, Hyundai i30N and the Volkswagen Golf. The Vision RS is also likely to spawn a performance version in the future with the RS badge similar to VW's GTI badge.  

The Skoda Vision RS concept looks exciting with a host of sharp lines. The massive butterfly grille takes prominence at the front, flanked by angular headlamps and a bumper with massive air intakes. The rear gets wraparound taillights, a massive roof spoiler and gets carbon-fibre inserts integrated in the bumper that stand out. The Skoda Vision RS looks fast, practical and certainly has the oomph factor. Exactly how the brand wants you to see its future cars.

The Vision RS measures 4356 mm in length, 1810 mm in width and 1431 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2650 mm, which makes it lower, wider and longer than the Rapid Spaceback. Skoda says the cargo capacity on the concept stands at 430 litres, which is marginally more than the current Rapid Spaceback in Europe.  

The mainstay though on the Skoda Vision RS concept is the powertrain. The concept uses a rather humble 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine albeit with a turbo charger that produces 148 bhp, but the engine is combined with a 100 bhp electric motor. Skoda says the total system power stands at 242 bhp. With that many horses at play, the Vision RS can hit the 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph.

The hot hatch concept comes with 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be fully charged in two and a half hours. The all electric range stands stands at about 70 km, while the average CO2 emissions are just 33 g/km.

Apart from Vision RS and the Kodiaq RS, Skoda will have a range of offerings on display at the Paris Motor Show including the Octavia G-TEC, Karoq Scout and the Karoq Sportline.

